Police officers rattled by the unprecedented public unrest after the killing of George Floyd have filed for mental and physical disability claims at worrying levels, said personal injury attorney Ron Meuser Jr.

Meuser, who held a news conference across the street from City Hall on Friday afternoon, claimed that some 150 Minneapolis police officers out of a sworn force of 850 have contacted him to start filing disability paperwork, a majority of them for symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD. Seventy-five of those officers have already left the force, he said.

“While law enforcement is a high-stress career, the last two months in Minneapolis have pushed many officers to their breaking point,” said Meuser.

Meuser said he expects more officers to contact him, and that many more will end up leaving the department. Meuser said at least 13 officers were inside the Third Precinct building when it was ordered abandoned by city officials. He said some of those officers wrote final notes and texts to loved ones, and others saying they would reserve their last bullet for themselves to avoid being beaten to death.

His numbers haven’t been confirmed by city officials.

Over the past 30 days, the city has received 17 PTSD workers’ compensation claims from officers, according to city spokeswoman Sarah McKenzie. She said the officers don’t have to tell the city if they’re submitting an application for disability benefits through the Public Employees Retirement Association, or PERA.

City staffers are still trying to understand the scope of the claims and their potential impact on the city’s police staffing and finances. Budget director Micah Intermill said permanent disability claims paid through the city’s self insurance fund are being monitored closely. He spoke about it during a public budget briefing Friday morning.