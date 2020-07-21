The Minnesota attorney general’s office rejected as “entirely baseless” allegations by defense attorneys that it violated a judicial gag order in the case of four fired Minneapolis police officers charged in the killing of George Floyd.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank, in a brief filed before a Tuesday motions hearing in Hennepin County District Court, argued against an assertion last week from one defense attorney that Attorney General Keith Ellison and an office spokesman “should be jailed” after issuing a news release last week that highlighted the addition of four pro-bono attorneys to the prosecution team.

“Defendants’ motions for contempt/sanctions are a complete distraction from the intended purpose behind the Court’s Gag Order and must be denied,” Frank wrote. “They should be seen for what they are: a ploy to publicly smear the office tasked with prosecuting this matter and a tacit attempt to taint the jury pool in an effort to encourage the Court to later order a change of venue.”

Frank added that the state did not oppose a gag order issued by Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill earlier this month.

Cahill will hear motions Tuesday afternoon from defense attorneys and a coalition of media organizations seeking an end to the gag order. The media coalition — which includes the Star Tribune; Minnesota Public Radio; the Associated Press; local TV stations WCCO, KMSP, KARE and KSTP; and the New York Times Co., among others — is arguing that Cahill’s order “threatens to prevent the press and the public from obtaining meaningful information related to these highly newsworthy prosecutions from a wide — and overly broad — range of interested parties.”

The four defendants in the case are Derek Chauvin, charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter, and Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, who are charged with aiding and abetting him.

Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, has also filed a motion arguing that Cahill’s order violates Chauvin’s state and federal constitutional rights to free speech and a public trial. The other three defendants are also seeking to vacate the gag order.

Cahill issued the order after two attorneys in the case spoke to the Star Tribune about their clients. The judge reasoned that further pretrial publicity could taint a Hennepin County jury pool and force a rare change in venue.

With the order still in effect, Earl Gray, who represents Lane, and Robert Paule, who represents Thao, filed separate motions last week objecting to Ellison’s news release. Paule called for sanctions against the office and Gray wrote that Ellison “should be jailed” along with his spokesman John Stiles.

“There is no reason to announce that these so called ‘super stars’ are joining the prosecution and that they’re doing it for free. It is an obvious statement to the public that these ‘super stars’ believe that our clients are guilty,” Gray wrote.

On Tuesday, Frank countered that the news release could not be construed to violate Cahill’s order against disclosing “information, opinions, strategies, plans or potential evidence” in the case. Rather, he said, “it is about staffing matters at this office.”

Cahill will also hear motions to further open up access to footage from Lane’s body camera depicting the circumstances that led up to Floyd’s May 25 death. A coalition of local and national media companies, including the Star Tribune, are seeking the immediate release of two body-camera videos recorded that night after Gray filed the videos earlier this month as evidence supporting his motion to dismiss charges against Lane. The filing made the videos public data, under state law.

At present, the videos can only be viewed by appointment at the Hennepin County Government Center, which the media coalition’s motion argues violates state laws governing access to public records, court rules and the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Attorney Thomas Plunkett, who represents Kueng, is also seeking broad release of the footage.

The state’s briefs filed on Tuesday did not call for opening up access to the footage and instead cautioned that if the public had wider access to the footage “it is likely to be played repeatedly by the media.” Frank wrote that Cahill could consider the “likelihood of tainting the jury pool” and “the potential for misuse of the footage in the media” while weighing whether to restrict access to the videos.