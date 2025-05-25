Attorney General Keith Ellison: We did — and can still — have justice in response to George Floyd’s murder

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
The Trump administration’s walking away from its consent decree with the city of Minneapolis is unsurprising, coming from a president who has torn up other federal consent decrees and encouraged police to mistreat people they are sworn to protect (front page, May 22). It’s sadly unsurprising this administration would prefer to ignore the two-year Justice Department investigation sparked by George Floyd’s murder, which found Minneapolis had engaged in a pattern and practice of illegal, unconstitutional and racially discriminatory policing. And it’s shameful that this withdrawal came on the cusp of the fifth anniversary of the murder, an event that rocked our city and the world and sparked a global movement for racial justice that continues today.
While the Trump administration would seemingly have us move on and forget the murder and legacy of Floyd, we will not forget. Instead, we must pause and remember what we all saw five years ago that led us to today.
We all saw three police officers hold Floyd down on the ground. We all saw one of those officers, Derek Chauvin, kneel on Floyd’s neck for 9½ minutes. We watched a fourth officer keep a growing crowd at bay as they begged Chauvin to let Floyd get up and even offered first aid. We all saw and heard Floyd call out for his mother and plead in vain for his life, as he asphyxiated and died.
Thanks to the courage of Darnella Frazier, who stood and recorded those officers’ actions when she was just 17 years old, we all saw one of the most callous and deplorable acts of police violence in our country’s history. We remember George Floyd’s name today because of Frazier’s bravery, and we remember because we saw it with our own eyes.
The whole world saw it. And from Minneapolis to Madrid, from Toronto to Tokyo, people took to the streets in protest. People wanted justice, and they wanted a future where what happened to Floyd could never happen again.
Let’s also remember what happened next in Minnesota. I led the prosecution team that held all four officers accountable. All four were charged, convicted and sentenced in state court for their roles in Floyd’s death, with Chauvin found guilty of second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter and receiving a sentence of 22½ years. All four were also held accountable for criminal civil rights violations in federal court.