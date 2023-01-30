The first hip-hop concert scheduled to hit a Twin Cities arena in 2023, Future will bring his One Big Party Tour to Target Center on April 8 — and he's promising to bring "friends."

Tickets for the Minneapolis show, which falls on a Friday night, go on sale to the public on Wednesday at 10 a.m. via AXS.com. Since it's not a Ticketmaster/Live Nation concert, fans are being told the prices ahead of time: $55-$240.

Probably best known for the 2020 single "Life Is Good" with Drake, the 39-year-old Atlanta rapper born Nayvadius Wilburnlanded another big hit last year also with Drake's input, "Wait for U," from his ninth album, "I Never Liked You." His other hits going back to his breakout in the early 2010s include "Turn on the Lights," "Jumpman," "Low Life" and "Mask Off."

He's billing his shows on this tour as "Future and Friends," but he's not revealing ahead of time who the guests/openers are. Names mentioned in some of the articles previewing the tour include Trippie Redd, Kodak Black, EST Gee, Polo G and Doe Boy.