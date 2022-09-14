'Atlanta'

This unpredictable series has clearly been inspired by a number of past classics, ranging from "Twin Peaks" to "Adventure Time." But it's always been at its best when it takes a page from "The Twilight Zone." In its fourth and final season, series star/creator Donald Glover seems more determined than ever to rely on morality lessons and bizarre twists, elements that would make Rod Serling cackle with delight. The gang may be back in Georgia for these last eight episodes, but they're still traveling in another dimension. 9 p.m. Thursday, FX

NEAL JUSTIN

'Confess, Fletch'

Greg Mottola, whose inventive direction has charged up "Adventureland," "Superbad" and "The Daytrippers," does it again with a belated sort-of sequel to the 1985 Chevy Chase comedy. Jon Hamm plays reporter/detective/smart aleck Fletch, and he's funnier than you'd expect but the real gems are in the supporting cast: Annie Mumolo as his dangerously carefree neighbor, Marcia Gay Harden as a suspect with an indeterminate accent and Lorenza Izzo as his probably-duplicitous squeeze. Paramount Plus

CHRIS HEWITT

'Jo Koy: Live From the Los Angeles Forum'

As the title reveals, the Filipino comic is going big for his fourth Netflix special, delivering an hour-plus of stand-up in the home of the L.A. Lakers. Koy leans heavily on pandemic material, but he's more impressive when he shares personal anecdotes about his battle with sleep apnea, disciplining his son over video chat and dealing with racism in Hollywood. Netflix

N.J.

'The U.S. and the Holocaust'

Ken Burns has already explored World War II. But his latest isn't just a sequel to 2007's "The War," a chest-beating, patriotic affair. This time out, the acclaimed filmmaker takes a hard look at how Jews were treated — and mistreated — by a country that prides itself on opening its arms to huddled masses yearning to breathe free. Some heroes emerge but this is primarily an indictment of Americans too paranoid and prejudiced to reach out to others when they needed it most. Minnesota native Charles Lindbergh comes across as pure evil. Of all of Burns' docuseries, this may the darkest. Liam Neeson, Meryl Streep and Paul Giamatti are among the marquee names lending their voices to this six-hour, somber history lesson . 7 p.m. Sun.-Tue., TPT, Ch. 2

N.J.