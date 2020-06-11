The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) announced Thursday that it is offering $10,000 in reward money for information that can lead to the arrest and conviction of a man and a woman being investigated for fires that were set in St. Paul.

The ATF said that it was trying to locate Jose Felan, Jr. and his girlfriend, Mena Dyaha Yousif, who are suspect of arson in connection with the protests that followed the May 25 killing of George Floyd while in the custody of the Minneapolis police.

Felan and Yousif are believed to be traveling south, the ATF said, adding that the public should be on the lookout for them along the Interstate 35 corridor.

In a Sunday news release, the ATF said that the man, who had not yet been identified as Felan, had set fires in multiple locations including the Gordon Parks High School, which serves disadvantaged youth. After its initial reward notice, the ATF said it received additional information from the public, identifying Felan.

“We are grateful for the tremendous response,” said William Henderson, special agent in charge of the AFT’s St. Paul field division.

The ATF initially had offered a $5,000 reward for the man and is now offering a second $5,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the woman.

Mena Dyaha Yousif

Those wishing to contact the ATF may do so by e-mailing ATFTips@atf.gov; by submitting information via WWW.ReportIt.com; or by using the Report It mobile app

When using Report IT, select “ATF-St. Paul Field Division” as the reporting agency. The ATF asked individuals to report as much information as possible. Tipsters can also call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477).

The ATF said that information can be submitted anonymously, but if a reward is sought, the agency will need contact information