At ‘Nudieland’ sentencing, victims wrestle with grief and the failed society that creates killers

In the French Quarter of New Orleans or the backyards of south Minneapolis, August Golden was the person you hoped to meet.
Inquisitive, explorative, conversational and kind, he changed the people he met. In Hennepin County District Court on Monday afternoon, those people stepped forward to explain how his murder had derailed their lives.
“The loss is a shadow,” his partner, Caitlin Connery-Harris said, “one I will continue to move alongside the rest of my life.”
Nudieland is a DIY backyard music venue in Minneapolis. Golden was living at the house connected to the venue in August 2023 when two teenage cousins, who witnesses said had been acting aggressively before being asked to leave, returned and opened fire.
They shot Golden in the back, and, Harris said, “he bled out under his bedroom windows.” Six others were seriously wounded.
Victims who survived the shooting and family members of Golden addressed Judge Lisa Janzen as Dominic Burris, whom the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office referred to as the mastermind of the shooting, was sentenced to 23 years in prison. With good behavior, he could be released in 15 years.
The victims spoke of auditory hallucinations, vivid nightmares, mental health disorders and fear of being outside at night or in public at all. They spoke of changing jobs, drinking to stave off depression, fighting to stay sober and finding hope in the wake of trauma.
Many of them stood in the center of a criminal justice system they don’t believe in and wrestled with that conflict.