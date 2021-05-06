ST. CLOUD – Onlookers erupted into applause Thursday evening when a woman who had been held hostage at a St. Cloud bank emerged safely. She ran out to police officers with her hands up and was escorted to a nearby van.

It was not clear if other bank employees were still being held hostage at the Wells Fargo branch at 200 S. 33rd Av., where a robbery was reported shortly after 1:45 p.m., authorities and a company spokeswoman said.

Earlier, law enforcement officials said that an unspecified number of hostages were being held by a male suspect.

"We can confirm a hostage situation," read a statement from Wells Fargo at the time. "We recognize this is a traumatic moment for the community and our colleagues."

Company spokeswoman Staci Schiller said a man with "some sort of weapon" took captive a small number of people, all of them employees. There were no reports of injuries.

Two armored police vehicles had been moved into position near the front door, and law enforcement set up a staging area in the Burlington Coat Factory parking lot.

The FBI assisted with the response, according to police. Officers from nearby Sartell and Waite Park helped close off roads and keep people a safe distance away.

A few hundred onlookers watched the scene from across the street, many sitting on a grassy slope in the Costco parking lot.

St. Cloud resident Abdi Kadir said he was in the bank drive-through just before 2 p.m. when the teller told him to leave. As he drove off, he saw people running from the front door, he said.

Abdi Ugas, also of St. Cloud, said he was in the bank for an appointment from about 11 a.m. to noon and so missed the robbery. "I'm so lucky," he said.

"We pray for the safety of the staff," said Farrah Aden, who was watching the scene with Kadir and Ugas.

