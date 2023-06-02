Police have identified a man at large who is suspected of killing a 25-year-old Elysian woman found dead in Owatonna.

Jason Lee Horner, 38, was named Friday as the suspect in the murder of Sabrina Lee Schnoor, who was found Tuesday night under an Interstate 35 bridge with a single gunshot wound.

Owatonna Police are requesting the public's help with finding Horner. He is described as a white man, 6 feet and 3 inches tall, weighing 215 pounds with short brown hair and hazel eyes, with tattoos on his arm, hands and legs. He was most recently living in the area of Owatonna, said Detective Bureau Commander Joshua Sorensen.

"If you have any information on his whereabouts, last location, or vehicle(s) description, please call 911," the Owatonna Police Department said in a Facebook post. "Do not approach him."

It is believed to be a "targeted attack," according to a news release Thursday from the department. It did not provide more details of the death circumstances or say if there's a suspect.

Officers were called just after 10 p.m. to the 600 block of Florence Avenue, which is just east of the interstate, according to the initial release Wednesday. Police believe the homicide took place at the bridge, Sorensen said.

The department requested anyone with information about the incident to call 507-444-3800, or detective Christian Berg at 507-774-7220.