Prosecutors said they are poised to file murder and other felony counts Thursday against Gregory Ulrich, the suspect in the Buffalo health clinic shooting Tuesday that killed a staff member and wounded four others.

Assistant Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes said he intends to charge Ulrich, 67, with second-degree intentional murder, four counts of attempted first-degree attempted murder, and possession of an explosive or incendiary device in connection with the shooting inside the Allina Health Clinic.

In the meantime, Ulrich remains jailed and could make his first court appearance Thursday, soon after the criminal complaint is filed.

In a rare move for prosecutors, Lutes not only spelled out the charges ahead of filing but also elaborated on his intentions, saying in a statement, "I will aggressively prosecute Ulrich for this horrible crime and the pain he caused to the victims, their families and the entire community."

Lutes said that he met with local, state and federal law enforcement representatives "all morning" in preparation for crafting the charges, which are expected to offer a detailed account of Ulrich's possible motive and his actions leading up to, during and immediately the shooting.

A man who roomed with Ulrich as recently as July told the Star Tribune that the alleged gunman had binged on painkillers and was irate at a doctor who would not prescribe more.

Ulrich, a longtime resident of Buffalo, had "multiple contacts" with law enforcement dating back to 2003, Police Chief Pat Budke said a few hours after the shooting, and had a history of being unhappy with health care he had received.

One victim was in critical condition and two others in fair condition at North Memorial Health Hospital, a spokeswoman there said late Wednesday morning. A fifth victim was treated at North Memorial and released.

