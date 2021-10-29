Assault charges in Hennepin County filed early last year against a Dayton man accused of shooting at police have since been dropped after it was determined that he fired in self-defense.

Faris M.T. Hussien, 28, was charged in January 2020 with three counts of first-degree assault after firing at officers attempting to search his home in the 12200 block of N. Pine­ridge Way while investigating a theft case. Charges said Hussien locked the door's dead bolt from inside. After police kicked in the door, he fired multiple shots at them and one of the officers returned fire. No one was injured.

However, Hussien's defense contended that he did not know they were police, and he thought intruders were breaking his into his home, according to KARE-TV, Channel 11. Further, the theft investigation involved gift cards Hussien bought, not realizing they were stolen. In May, Hennepin County prosecutors dismissed all counts against Hussien, acknowledging in a court filing that they "cannot prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt with currently available evidence."

The resolution of Hussien's case was first reported by KARE this week. In an investigative report, the television station chronicled how Hussien and his pregnant wife, Sara, were arrested and held in the Hennepin County jail following the incident, and how Sara went into labor in her cell and was forced to give birth at HCMC while shackled. Sara has since filed a lawsuit against Hennepin County, according to the report.

