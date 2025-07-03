Ask Eric: Strained friendship needs a little space

Dear Eric: Regarding your response to the writer who didn’t know how to address a friend’s Ozempic weight loss: A couple of years ago, I lost about 60 pounds by sticking to a very strict diet. I was astounded when nobody appeared to notice. Or, at least, they didn’t say that they noticed. After all that I suffered for that result, I was hurt. A “you look great” comment would have been much more than enough, and much better than nothing at all.