Dear Amy: I've been dating a single dad for just over a year.

He only gets to see his 4-year-old son for a limited time each month, as his ex lives several hours away.

Over the past six months or so, we have been slowly increasing my time spent with his son (playing, blanket fort campouts, occasional outings around town).

It seems like his son has really warmed to me. He even asks that I come over to see them both.

I've never been around children, so I feel very honored that his kiddo wants me to be around.

However, recently it seems like my boyfriend resents that his son wants me to be there (almost like he wishes that his son wanted to hang out with him alone).

I don't know what to make of this. I always figured that if the son likes me, then that's a major win in the relationship category.

Is this a form of parental jealousy?

Amy says: Your boyfriend is acting jealous because he probably is jealous. Jealousy is a real human emotion, and parents sometimes feel jealousy toward their kids' favorite teachers, aunts and uncles, spouses and partners because parents are human. Parents are not perfect and don't always respond in ideal ways. And as much as children receive from their parents, parents also crave their children's love and attention in return.

The age of 4 is a particularly wonderful stage of childhood. Children this age tend to be lively, fun, affectionate and fascinating. Because his time with his son is precious — and fleeting — your guy wants to hoard it. He is likely conflicted because he wants to spend time with both you and his son.

You should ask your guy to be honest with you regarding his son's affection for you. Let him know that you will support his relationship with his child in whatever ways the father needs, including making sure the two have plenty of alone time. If this dad can establish a nice routine (a "Dad's night" followed by a playdate with you the next day), this will give the two more time to bond and create unique and private experiences for them to share.

Introductions a must

Dear Amy: A reader wrote that she was struggling handling a fellow guest's gender transition because she hadn't been told in advance.

I agree with you that this could have been handled differently by all parties, but most importantly, the reader didn't bother to introduce herself. Why is it the other person's job to make her feel more comfortable?

Amy says: Exactly. When you introduce yourself, and ask for someone else's name, you have all the information you need.

