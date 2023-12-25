Dear readers: As I offer my 20th annual year-end "charity roundup," I'd like to remind readers that while charity begins at home, it need not stay there.

Acts of kindness and compassion are worth their weight in gold. You don't have to have money to be helpful. Shoveling a walk for a neighbor, writing a letter to an elder and volunteering at the local food bank are all ways to express your generosity.

All of the organizations I recommend have the highest rating by Charity Navigator, a trusted source. Always do your own research before donating, and choose organizations that align with your own values.

Habitat for Humanity: In the last year, Habitat for Humanity has helped 13.4 million people build or improve a place to call home. You can honor the humanitarian generosity of President Jimmy Carter and the memory of First Lady Rosalynn Carter by funding a project or volunteering in your own community. (habitat.org)

Scholar Match: Author Dave Eggers founded this nonprofit in 2010 as a way to help first-generation college students from low-income backgrounds. They provide scholarships and full support all the way through to graduation. (scholarmatch.org)

Donors Choose: Prospective donors can choose a specific classroom project to fund — from donating art supplies and musical instruments to classroom technology and gym equipment. (donorschoose.org)

American Indian College Fund: The mission is simple — to send Native American and Alaska Native students to college. Every year, around 4,000 scholarships are granted to motivated students. They also support accredited tribal colleges and universities. (collegefund.org)

Travis Mills Foundation: Founder Travis Mills lost portions of all of his limbs due to an IED explosion while serving in Afghanistan. He coined the term "recalibrated veteran" to describe those wounded in service. These veterans and their families are brought to a retreat center in Maine for an adaptive, barrier-free opportunity to regroup, relax and connect with other veterans and their families. (travismillsfoundation.org)

K9s for Warriors: "Determined to end veteran suicide, K9s for Warriors provides highly trained service dogs to military veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma," the website states. Service dogs are rescued from shelters, and then humans and dogs rescue each other. (K9sforwarriors.org)

Project HOPE: In 1958, Project HOPE founder Dr. William Walsh worked with President Dwight Eisenhower to charter a U.S. Navy hospital ship for $1 a year to deliver medical supplies to areas of conflict around the world. Now it's a worldwide emergency response organization. (projecthope.org)

Direct Relief: Founded by an Estonian immigrant in 1945, this organization responds to natural disasters and conflict around the world. (directrelief.org)

Water Mission: This is a Christian-based charity founded in South Carolina by Molly and George Greene, who were inspired to use their professional skill building water treatment plants to benefit those in dire need of clean water. Now with projects in 60 countries, the group builds water plants and trains local people to operate and maintain them. (watermission.org)

Meals on Wheels: Offering nutrition delivered to the door, this organization was a lifeline for the elderly during the pandemic, and beyond. Donate locally or sign up to volunteer. (mealsonwheelsamerica.org)

World Central Kitchen: Founded by chef Jos Andrs, this organization mobilizes chefs to deliver food and hot meals to first responders and displaced people around the world. Their motto: "Food is a universal human right." (wck.org)

Planned Parenthood: Since its founding over a century ago, Planned Parenthood has provided reproductive health care, education and abortion services. Interested donors should give directly to a clinic serving an underserved community — through a search on the organization's website. (plannedparenthood.org)

Send questions to Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com.