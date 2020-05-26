Minneapolis will allow some bars and restaurants to offer outdoor dining in nearby parking lots, parking spaces and green spaces when the state loosens social distancing rules next week.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey signed an emergency regulation Tuesday allowing the city to waive some of its normal rules to help businesses deal with the financial fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. It will also allow restaurants that have sidewalk cafes to expand those areas, if they meet certain requirements.

The announcement comes six days before Gov. Tim Walz relaxes the rules for bars and restaurants, allowing them to provide outdoor dining for up to 50 people starting Monday.

Employees will be required to wear masks, and customers must make reservations, making it easier for state investigators to identify people’s contacts if they get COVID-19.

Shortly after the governor announced his new plans, businesses began reaching out to the city asking if there were ways they could get additional space for outdoor dining that they do not currently have.

The city unveiled its new plans the same day that Minneapolis will begin requiring people to wear masks inside most stores and restaurants in the city, including when picking up takeout and delivery. The new requirement begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Minneapolis officials have said they plan to focus on outreach and education before issuing citations or taking actions against businesses’ licenses, if they fail to abide by the new requirements.

To comply with the new rule, people need to wear items that cover their noses and mouths. That can include cloth, surgical or N95 masks, among other similar items.

The requirement — thought to be the first in the state — was endorsed by the Minnesota Medical Association. The group’s president, Dr. Keith Stelter, said in a statement that, “Wearing a mask is important because the virus can be spread by people who don’t have symptoms or know they are sick.”

Minnesota residents have been split on the requirement, with some calling it a reasonable step for protecting the public health, others saying they fear it’s an example of government overstepping and others saying they feared the requirement would harm businesses.

A recent Star Tribune/MPR News/KARE 11 Minnesota Poll found that mask usage varies along political and gender lines, with Republicans and males less likely to have reported wearing masks the previous week. Democrats and women were more likely to have worn masks.

The city is asking anyone who needs help finding a face covering to call 311 or e-mail covid19@minneapolismn.gov. The city’s 311 office received 10 voice mails over the weekend relating to masks, most from people seeking help finding them, according to city spokeswoman Sarah McKenzie.

This story is developing and will be updated.