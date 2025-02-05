As a polio survivor, I’m part of a dying breed — maybe

I contracted polio in 1951, aged 23 months, in Evanston, Ill. I was taken to Evanston Hospital, where there was a pediatric polio ward, and was put in isolation in an iron lung, since I could no longer breathe on my own. By the time I came home around Christmas, I was lucky to have survived, but could no longer walk or turn over in bed by myself. I would spend days in a large high chair where neighbors would come and play with me to keep me occupied. I had the help of gifted physical therapists and an especially devoted mother and family to keep me motivated and as happy as possible. I formed an especially close relationship with the young physical therapist in the hospital, whom I had promised I would learn to walk by the time she married, a year later. I was extremely lucky to have the financial help of the March of Dimes (I was the “Polio Queen” for the Chicago area one year) to visit Warm Springs in Georgia, the renowned polio clinic founded in 1924 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who had contracted polio at age 39 in 1921. They fitted me with lightweight aluminum braces and crutches, and I was indeed able to walk the down the aisle of therapist Shirley Ludwig with my brace on, but without crutches.