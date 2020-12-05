The 135th anniversary of the St. Paul Winter Carnival is set to take place in January, and the run-up began Saturday with a virtual party to reveal the four designs that will be featured on this year's buttons.
Carnival celebrities — including the reigning King Boreas, Queen of Snows, Vulcanus Rex and Klondike Kate — unveiled the artwork during a broadcast at 10 a.m. on Facebook Live.
The 2021 buttons encompassing the Winter Carnival logo feature colorful winter designs by Minneapolis artist, muralist and screen painter Adam Turman.
One features a tribute to classic outdoor activities, including ice fishing, hockey and children building a snowman. Another features carnival characters on sleds, while a third design has them racing on snowmobiles. The fourth button depicts the St. Paul skyline, in a tribute to the city that has hosted the festival since 1886.
Souvenir buttons come with a schedule of this year's main attractions, activities and new events and a chance to win prizes in a contest. The top prize is $1,000 cash.
The 2021 Winter Carnival buttons are available for purchase for $5 each or $19 for the collector's pack of all four. Buttons will be sold at Cub Foods and on the carnival's website, www.wintercarnival.com.
The carnival will run Jan. 28 to Feb. 7.
Tim Harlow