The 135th anniversary of the St. Paul Winter Carnival is set to take place in January, and the run-up began Saturday with a virtual party to reveal the four designs that will be featured on this year's buttons.

Carnival celebrities — including the reigning King Boreas, Queen of Snows, Vulcanus Rex and Klondike Kate — unveiled the artwork during a broadcast at 10 a.m. on Facebook Live.

The 2021 buttons encompassing the Winter Carnival logo feature colorful winter designs by Minneapolis artist, muralist and screen painter Adam Turman.

One features a tribute to classic outdoor activities, including ice fishing, hockey and children building a snowman. Another features carnival characters on sleds, while a third design has them racing on snowmobiles. The fourth button depicts the St. Paul skyline, in a tribute to the city that has hosted the festival since 1886.

Souvenir buttons come with a schedule of this year's main attractions, activities and new events and a chance to win prizes in a contest. The top prize is $1,000 cash.

The 2021 Winter Carnival buttons are available for purchase for $5 each or $19 for the collector's pack of all four. Buttons will be sold at Cub Foods and on the carnival's website, www.wintercarnival.com.

A Winter Carnival button design by Adam Turman.

The carnival will run Jan. 28 to Feb. 7.

Tim Harlow