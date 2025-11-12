Winter is coming, and so are these beautiful picture books

There’s a lot of love in 12 new picture books for children — of the outdoors, the night sky, winter, human rights, of friendship. All of these books have local ties — Minnesota writers, illustrators or publishers. Or, if nothing else, Minnesota weather: that is, snow.
Leaf Town Forever, by Kathleen Rooney and Beth Rooney, illustrated by Betsy Bowen. University of Minnesota Press.
The Rooney sisters team up with Grand Marais artist Bowen for an appealing story that celebrates perseverance, creativity and friendship. Told in haikus with autumnal illustrations, it’s the story of children who build a whole town out of fallen leaves and imagination. They furnish it with acorns, feathers and other found things — including a very important skeleton key — until one day when other kids try to destroy their work. Now what? Based on a true story that took place during the COVID years, “Leaf Town Forever” celebrates community in a most beautiful way.
Snowshoe Kate and the Hospital Built for Pennies by Margi Preus, illustrated by Jaime Zollars. Abrams.
Duluth writer and Newbery Honor winner Preus has written another fascinating book about an important but mostly forgotten slice of history. In the 1940s, folks in rural Wisconsin summoned the doctor by tying a red rag to a branch and hoping Dr. Kate noticed it on her rounds. Kate Pelham Newcomb made house calls by car, snowmobile and snowshoe, delivering babies and treating illnesses. The area needed a hospital. But how? Enter schoolchildren, who started a pennies-for-hospital campaign that became nationwide. This is not just a heartwarming story; it’s a testament to how small actions can bring about enormous change.
The Naming of Aki by Thomas Peacock, illustrated by Allison Horner, Minnesota Historical Society Press.
When the world (Aki) was first created, nothing had a name. And so the Creator called on the First Human to give names to the animals, plants and insects — as well as sounds and emotions. So begins this traditional Ojibwe legend, retold in spare, clean prose by Bayfield, Wis., writer Peacock, a member of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Ojibwe. First Human walked the world with Ma’iingan, the wolf, and he, “like First Human, was honored and humbled to be the ‘way-ay, namer of things.” Georgia artist Horner’s glowing illustrations add to the dignity and beauty of the tale.
All the Stars in the Sky, by Art Coulson, illustrated by Winona Nelson. Simon & Schuster.