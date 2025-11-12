Winter is coming, and so are these beautiful picture books

“Differences are all around us,” Minneapolis writer Leipholtz notes. She understands that for children, people who are different might be off-putting. In this book she introduces readers to 26 children with a variety of conditions. Phoenix is diabetic — but he also loves going to the zoo. Cooper is deaf — and he likes to try teaching his pets sign language. (He is also the author’s son.) Leipholtz’s text is straightforward and reassuring, and readers will understand that kids are kids, no matter what, and their conditions do not define them. Cheerful illustrations by a team in Vietnam are on the cartoony side, but they pulse with joy.