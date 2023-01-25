A 42-year-old man set fire to his house in Oakdale, where firefighters located five dead cats among the 12 or so that lived there, according to felony charges.

Joshua L. Buhl was charged Tuesday in Washington County District Court with first-degree arson and five counts of felony animal cruelty in connection with him igniting the blaze late Sunday in the 1100 block of Grenada Avenue.

Buhl appeared in court Tuesday and remains jailed in lieu of $100,000 bail. He's scheduled to return to court on Feb. 16. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

According to the criminal complaint:

Responding to neighbors' calls to 911, police arrived and saw Buhl standing outside his house holding a lighter.

"I started the fire," the charges quoted him as saying. He said he felt as if he was under the influence of methamphetamine and mentioned there might be narcotics in his pocket.

Police arrested him once he "began behaving erratically," the charges read.

Firefighters extinguished the flames and identified the living room as the primary burn area. The firefighters located a gasoline can in the home and noted the front door was barricaded shut.

Authorities recovered several surviving cats, which were turned over to animal control officials, but other cats were found dead.

In a later interview with police, Buhl admitted starting the fire with gasoline and cardboard in order to get the attention of law enforcement. He said he believed computer hackers were out to get him, and a relative had stolen his identity.

He said there were about 12 cats living in the home, and he did not believe they would die in the fire. A search of the home Monday turned up five dead cats.