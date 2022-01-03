A 19-year-old St. Paul man has been arrested on suspicion of having a role in last week's shooting at the Mall of America that left two people wounded, authorities said Monday.

Police arrested the man late Sunday afternoon in the 2300 block of N. Cleveland Avenue, said Deputy Chief Kim Clauson. Roseville police confirmed that the location of the apprehension was a Motel 6.

The suspect remains jailed on suspicion of aiding and abetting first-degree assault and has yet to be charged. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Police have not said what role the man played in the shooting.

One man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and another was grazed about 5 p.m. Friday on the third floor of the Bloomington mall, police said.

Shoppers ran for cover and the mall was evacuated until the lockdown ended about 45 minutes later, a mall official said during a news briefing.

Deputy Bloomington Police Chief Kim Clauson said police were working on the third floor when an officer heard one gunshot. Police and mall security arrived within a minute. The man shot in the leg was taken away by ambulance to HCMC, while the victim who was grazed was treated at the scene and released.

Clauson said the shooting did not appear to be random. "It does appear there was an altercation between two males before the shot was fired," she said.

A video on social media showed emergency personnel gathered around one of the victims on the third floor near the Sears corridor. Another video showed medics leading a wounded man away on a stretcher. The man appeared to be conscious. Another posted to social media showed a large group fleeing the mall. Soon after the gunfire, an announcement boomed throughout the mall repeating that anyone not in a secure location seek shelter immediately.

The Mall of America bans guns on its premises, according to its website. However, there are no metal detectors and shoppers are not searched upon entry. Mall spokesman Dan Jasper said lockdown drills are performed each month to prepare for shooting scenarios.