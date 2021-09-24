A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion that he fatally shot another man Thursday near a busy intersection in St. Paul.

Barely two hours after the shooting, the suspect was arrested about 3 p.m. Thursday in St. Paul in the 1500 block of Timberlake Road, where the man lives, according to Ramsey County jail records and police.

The man has yet to be charged. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

"We'd like to thank the witnesses who helped identify the suspect," read a police statement announcing the arrest. "They were critically important in our efforts to get justice for the victim and his family."

The shooting occurred about 12:50 p.m. near Suburban and White Bear avenues, police said.

Responding officers found the wounded man down in a parking lot, according to police. St. Paul Fire Department medics took him to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said they intend to release the victim's identity later Friday.

There was no immediate word on what led to the gunfire just south of Interstate 94, an area with a gas station, restaurants and other retail outlets.

This was the city's 28th homicide this year. In 2020, St. Paul matched its one-year record with 34 homicides. There were the same number in 1992.

