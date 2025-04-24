Arrest made in abandoned Minnesota newborn’s 2011 death

A suspect has been arrested in the killing of a newborn whose body was discovered in the Mississippi River near Winona in 2011.
A woman has been booked into the Winona County jail on probable cause second-degree manslaughter, with arraignment late Thursday morning in Winona County District Court.
A search warrant affidavit was filed in Winona County District Court in March 2024 asking a judge for permission to collect a DNA sample from a 41-year-old woman who could be the baby’s mother.
Boaters on the river a few miles south of Winona, Minn., found the girl’s body on Sept. 5, 2011, floating on the surface in a canvas bag, wrapped in two airtight plastic bags.
The 2-day-old, with a roughly cut umbilical cord and a fractured skull, was found wrapped in a T-shirt and also in the bag were two music box angels and an angel bell.
Thus the girl came to be known as Baby Angel. Community members came together about six months later to have her buried in Woodlawn Cemetery with a headstone that includes her incomplete story and these final words, “God bless all the baby angels out there in the world.”