A 31-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion that he fatally shot a man that was found by St. Paul police outside a home in the Frogtown neighborhood.

The St. Paul man remains jailed in connection with the shooting late Tuesday afternoon in the 300 block of Blair Avenue.

Officers were dispatched about 5:30 p.m. to the shooting scene, where they located the victim, police said. The officers gave aid to the man before fire paramedics took him to Regions Hospital, where he died.

Authorities have yet to release the victim's identity.

Police have yet to disclose any of the circumstances that led to the killing, which is the city's third homicide so far this year.

The suspect has yet to be charged. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.