Armed robbers struck at the University of Minnesota's Ted Mann Concert Hall, authorities said.
The two suspects took a cellphone from a victim shortly before the performance Monday night by the University Band and Maroon Campus Band, the school said in a safety notification.
The suspects fled from the scene, the 2100 block of S. 4th Street and were last spotted near S. 25th and Riverside avenues, the notification read.
One suspect was wearing all black and a ski mask, while the other was wearing a black top, ski mask and gray pants.
The school offered no other identifying information about the suspects, and it also did not disclose whether the victim is associated with the university.
