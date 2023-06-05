The man shot to death by police Saturday at his home in New Richmond, Wis., was a Minnesota corrections officer, authorities said.

Tyler Abel, 42, had been threatening his family and officers who were called to his house when he emerged with a rifle in his hands. He was shot by a St. Croix County Sheriff's deputy and a New Richmond police officer, according to police. He died at the scene. No one else was injured.

"I'd like to extend my deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the family of Corrections Officer Tyler Abel, whose death this weekend is both tragic and troubling," wrote Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell in a statement issued Monday.

Abel was hired in April of last year and had worked at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Stillwater. "He was well-liked and highly regarded by many staff," Schnell wrote.

Abel worked in manufacturing for some 20 years before making the job switch, according to Schnell. Abel's Facebook page lists him as a quality engineer for SMC Ltd. in Somerset, Wis. A call to the company on Monday was not immediately returned. He said he was a Hudson High School graduate.

Abel overcame a serious illness a few years ago when he was rushed to the hospital on Christmas Day 2019 with lung complications, according to a GoFundMe appeal. "As of now there is not a clear answer as to what and how this has to be treated," the appeal said. It was about three weeks before he returned home, according to the fundraiser.

The GoFundMe page said Abel and his wife, Kelly, have two young sons. A photo on his wife's Facebook page shows two young boys, about 10 to 12 years old, holding AR-style rifles.

On Saturday, a woman had called St. Croix County emergency responders to say her husband was "out of control" and threatening to "bring his AR out," according to the sheriff.

Deputies and New Richmond, Wis., police went to the home in the 1900 block of County Road CC in the town of Star Prairie near New Richmond, about half an hour's drive northeast of Stillwater. The woman was outside the house when deputies and officers arrived, but according to the sheriff's office two children still were in the house.

Deputies said Abel held a hunting rifle as they tried to speak to him.

The shooting is under investigation by deputies from neighboring Polk County. The completed investigation will be sent to the St. Croix County District Attorney's Office to determine if the shooting was justified. The deputy and officer who were involved in the shooting are on administrative leave.