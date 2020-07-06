The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said the person who fired at law enforcement Monday afternoon in Spring Lake Park is in custody.

The person shot at deputies in the 7700 block of Jackson Street NE.

Streets in the area were closed office and people were asked to stay away while the incident unfolded.

In a tweet around 4 p.m., the Sheriff's Office said all efforts were being made for a peaceful resolution. The suspect was arrested about an hour later in his backyard after officers fired tear gas into the house.

He was taken away by ambulance, but he didn't appear to have any serious injuries.

On June 27, a person was arrested on the same block for firing his gun in the air and threatening a neighbor. The SWAT team negotiated a safe surrender.

The man hadn't been charged in that incident. It's unclear if the incident Monday involves the same person.

DAVID CHANEN and MATT MCKINNEY