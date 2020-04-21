Authorities late Monday identified the armed crime suspect who died in a shootout with police while he was on a raft along the Minnesota River north of Mankato over the weekend.

Austin D. Heights, 24, was fleeing police Saturday afternoon after he allegedly stole snacks and beverages from a Mankato gas station, according to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

Heights, who had no permanent address at the time of his death, was hit multiple times by gunfire fired by law enforcement from the shore, the BCA said.

A clerk at the BP Expressway, on Hwy. 169 just south of the well-recognized Happy Chef restaurant, reported to law enforcement that Heights came in and stole items, according to Mankato police.

The clerk said Heights took beef jerky and something to drink while carrying a long gun in a white garbage bag, according to emergency dispatch audio.

Heights took to a raft on the river, where a witness told authorities that the suspect also had a sawed-off shotgun with him, the dispatch audio continued.

About two hours after the reported theft, one officer was heard on the audio saying "shots fired," quickly followed by "he shot and fired twice at me. I fired back twice. He's still floating."

Authorities recovered Heights from the river, and his body was taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office for positive identification and further details about his death.

The BCA has yet to disclose the identity of the officer who fired the fatal shots or the officer's agency.

Agencies assisting in the incident included the Mankato, North Mankato and St. Peter police departments; sheriff's offices from Blue Earth, Nicollet and Le Sueur counties; and the State Patrol, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Minnesota River Valley Tactical Response Team.