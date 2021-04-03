SAN ANTONIO – Paige Bueckers' quest for a national title will have to wait a year. Her next chance might come in her hometown.

Bueckers and her heavily favored UConn Huskies team slammed into a defensive roadblock Friday night, losing 69-59 to Arizona in the women's national semifinals at the Alamodome.

Bueckers, the first freshman to win AP National Player of the Year honors, was smothered all game by Arizona's defensive pressure. She finished with 18 points but she had to work hard for every inch of space on the court.

Clutch in pressure moments all season, Bueckers had no magic this time. Arizona's defense and late free-throw shooting was too much.

With the Final Four coming to Target Center next year, the former Hopkins star will try to hoist the championship trophy in a place she knows well.

It will be a long wait.

UConn was making its 13th consecutive appearance in the Final Four while Arizona was on this big stage for the first time. The Wildcats showed no nerves. They rode their defense into the national game where they will face Stanford.

If being in the Final Four for the first time wasn't enough motivation, the NCAA handed Arizona even more competitive fire.

The NCAA produced a hype video for the Final Four that included only three teams — UConn, Stanford and South Carolina. Arizona was not included in the promo.

Its coaches and players noticed. The NCAA later deleted the tweet and issued an apology.

The Wildcats got the message. They played angry. Especially on the defensive end.

UConn struggled to establish any rhythm or flow against Arizona's smothering ball pressure. When the Huskies did get the ball inside, they missed layups. Lots of missed layups.

UConn ranked fourth nationally in scoring at 82.7 points per game but managed just 22 points at halftime.

Arizona limits opponents to 55 points per game so the Huskies expected it to be a grind. It was that and then some.

The catalyst for Arizona on both ends was All-America point guard Aari McDonald, a projected first-round WNBA draft pick later this month. McDonald is a two-time Pac-12 defensive Player of the Year so it was natural that she drew the Bueckers assignment.

The cat-quick McDonald smothered Bueckers when she didn't have the ball in her hands, keeping her arm in the passing lane to prevent her from getting touches easily. When Bueckers did get the ball and went to pick-and-roll, Arizona double-teamed her.

McDonald also scored a game-high 26 points, using her quickness to create shots for herself.

Arizona led by double digits throughout the second half.