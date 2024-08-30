Nation

Arizona office worker found dead in a cubicle 4 days after last scanning in

Four days after last scanning in for work, a 60-year-old office worker in Arizona was found dead in a cubicle at her workplace, having never left the building during that time, authorities said.

August 30, 2024 at 5:27PM

Denise Prudhomme, who worked at a Wells Fargo corporate office, was found dead in a third-floor cubicle on Tuesday, Aug. 20, Tempe police said. She had last scanned into the building on Friday, Aug. 16, at 7 a.m., police said. There was no indication she scanned out of the building after that.

Prudhomme worked in an underpopulated area of the building. Her cause of death has not been determined, but police said the preliminary investigation found no obvious signs of foul play. The investigation is continuing.

''We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague, Denise Prudhomme," Wells Fargo said in a statement. ''Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones, and we are in contact to ensure they are well supported during this difficult time. We are committed to the safety and wellness of our workforce.''

Counselors have been made available to support employees, the company said.

Police responded after on-site security called about an employee they believed to be dead. Prudhomme was pronounced dead at 4:55 p.m. on Aug. 20, police said.

