An Edina man was among four people arguing about money outside a south Minneapolis home this week, when he fatally shot one of them, according to charges.

Jashon D. Johnson, 31, was charged Thursday in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree intentional murder and illegal weapons possession in connection with the shooting of Marcus D. Sanders, 31, of Chicago, on Monday in the 2600 block of S. Stevens Avenue.

A warrant has been issued for Johnson's arrest.

An alleged accomplice, Australia A. Washington, 29, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Scott County and remains jailed in Hennepin County in lieu of $250,000 bail on two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to the charges against Johnson and Washington:

A woman at the scene of the shooting told police that she and Sanders, her partner and the father of her children, drove to her Washington's Stevens Avenue home to inquire about money Washington owed to Sanders. The woman and Washington are cousins.

The woman said they all began to argue about the money. At one point, Washington drew a handgun, and Johnson did the same.

Sanders grabbed Washington's gun from her hand, then Johnson shot Sanders, who fell backward after being hit.

"Johnson then walked closer to [Sanders] and shot [him] two more times," the complaint read.

Sanders' two children, ages 3 months and 5 years, were in their father's car when the shots were fired. Police located Sanders in an alley behind the home. Emergency responders took him to HCMC, where he was declared dead.

An autopsy found that Sanders was shot in the head, neck, chest and right leg.

There have been 45 homicides in the city this year, according to a Star Tribune database.