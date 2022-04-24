Authorities are investigating a fatal stabbing early Sunday morning on a Metro Transit bus in Uptown just two hours after a deadly shooting in the area.

Minneapolis police shared in a news release that officers responded to a stabbing report at Lagoon and Emerson avenues around 2:10 a.m. Sunday. A man with fatal stab wounds received medical aid but died at the scene.

Police said preliminary information indicates that a verbal altercation escalated and the man was stabbed by another man who ran off. No arrests have been made.

Minneapolis police are also investigating a fatal shooting in Uptown on Saturday shortly before midnight stemming from another verbal altercation. A man in his 30s died from a gunshot wound at the scene near Girard and Lagoon avenues, where police say several people in an argument moved outside from a local business and shots were fired.

The homicides mark the 27th and 28th so far this year in Minneapolis, according to a Star Tribune database.