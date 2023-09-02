Conor Murphy kicked a 35-yard field goal in overtime and St. John's, ranked No. 6 in Division III, came from behind to beat No. 4 Trinity 34-31 on Saturday in Collegeville, Minn.

The Johnnies' Cayden Saxon intercepted a Trinity pass in the OT to seal the victory.

St. John's trailed 21-7 at halftime and 31-14 early in the fourth quarter before scoring 17 points in the final nine minutes of regulation to force OT. Murphy's 24-yard field goal with 53 seconds remaining tied the score.

Aaron Syverson, who threw for 281 yards and four touchdowns, threw TD passes of 14 and 32 yards to Marselio Mendez and a two-point conversion pass to Joey Gendreau to pull the Johnnies within 31-28 with 4:21 to play.

Tucker Horn completed 28 of 33 passes for 363 yards and two touchdowns for Trinity.

Wisconsin-Eau Claire 31, Concordia (Moorhead) 28: Dan Zeuli kicked a 33-yard field goal with 25 seconds remaining to lift the host Blugolds past the Cobbers. Concordia trailed 28-14 entering the fourth quarter but tied the score with 2:37 left on Cooper Mattern's 8-yard TD pass to Jed Klang and a PAT by Damien Silus. The Blugolds drove 61 yards in 14 plays to set up Zeuli's field goal. Mattern passed for 367 yards and four touchdowns.

Gustavus Adolphus 51, Buena Vista 7: George Sandven passed for 357 yards and six TDs to lead the Gusties past the Beavers in St. Peter, Minn. Jake Breitbach had 13 receptions for 235 yards and four touchdowns.

Hamline 45, Crown 13: Alejandro Villanueva passed for 270 yards and two TDs and Gilbert Guerra rushed for 117 yards and a TD to lead the host Pipers to a nonconference victory over the Polars.

Central (Iowa) 34, St. Olaf 24: Keegan Clover ran 14 times for 113 yards as the Dutch built a beat the Oles in Northfield, Minn. The Oles trailed 34-10 but scored two touchdowns in the final three minutes. Theo Doran passed for 282 yards and two TDs for St. Olaf.

NSIC

Augustana 38, Mary 7: Casey Bauman threw for 226 yards and one touchdown and ran 53 yards for two more as the host Vikings opened the season by beating the Marauders.