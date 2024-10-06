Area college football roundup: St. Thomas gets off to fast start with two blocked punts for touchdowns in victory over Stetson

St. John’s 45, Augsburg 20: Aaron Syverson threw four TD passes — three to Dylan Wheeler — as the host Johnnies, ranked No. 5 in Division III, pulled away from the Auggies in Collegeville to remain unbeaten. Caden Wheeler rushed for 136 yards and a TD for the Johnnies, who scored twice in the final seven minutes of the first half for a 28-14 halftime lead and then extended the lead to 38-14 in the fourth quarter. Marcus Freeman threw for 249 yards and three TDs for Augsburg.