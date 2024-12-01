For the second time in eight days, Minnesota State Mankato used a dramatic rally in the fourth quarter to advance in the NCAA Division II football playoffs.
Area college football roundup: MSU Mankato rallies in fourth quarter to advance in D-II playoffs
The Mavericks came back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter at Colorado State Pueblo.
Matt Jaeger’s 32-yard field goal with a second remaining lifted the Mavericks to a 26-23 victory over host Colorado State Pueblo on Saturday. The Mavericks — who defeated Augustana 20-19 in the first round last week on Jaeger’s 34-yard field goal as time expired — will play host to Bemidji State next Saturday in the third round.
Down 16-6 after three quarters, the Mavericks pulled within three points with 9:36 to play on Grant Guyett’s 36-yard touchdown catch from Hayden Ekern.
MSU Mankato then recovered an onside kick, and Ekern’s 15-yard TD run gave the Mavericks a 20-16 lead.
The ThunderWolves responded with a six-play, 62-yard drive to take a 23-20 lead with four minutes left. Again, the Mavericks answered, tying the score on Jaeger’s 40-yard field goal with a minute left.
The Mavericks got the ball back when Cade Stingle intercepted a pass and returned it 9 yards to the ThunderWolves 22 with 42 seconds remaining. They gained 7 yards to set up Jaeger’s winning kick, his fourth field goal of the game.
Ekern passed for 212 yards and a TD for the Mavericks, who outgained the ThunderWolves 387-355.
Bemidji State 20, Western Colorado 19: Gabe Ward returned a Mountaineers fumble 75 yards for a touchdown with 4:31 to play and the the Beavers advanced to the third round of the D-II playoffs for the first time with a come-from-behind victory in Gunnison, Colo.
Playing in single-digit temperatures and at an elevation of 7,723 feet, the Beavers trailed 19-7 in the third quarter.
Sam McGath’s 3-yard TD pass to Jayden Washington capped an eight-play, 80-yard drive, pulling Bemidji State within 19-14 late in the third quarter.
After Ward’s touchdown, the Beavers stopped the Mountaineers twice on downs to hang on.
Division III
Bethel 48, Lake Forest 21: The Royals put together four consecutive scoring drives in the second half to pull away from visiting Lake Forest for the second-round victory.
Cooper Drews threw for 270 yards and two touchdowns and Aaron Ellingson rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns for Bethel (10-2), which will play Wartburg in the third round next week. Wartburg defeated Wisconsin-Platteville 19-14 on Saturday.
The Royals, who trailed 14-13 at halftime, punted on their first possession of the third quarter before scoring three touchdowns in the third quarter to open a 34-14 lead.
After Lake Forest scored in the first minute of the fourth quarter to pull with 34-21, the Royals scored on back-to-back drives.
Joshua Gasca passed for 287 yards and two touchdowns for the Foresters, who suffered their first loss of the season.
about the writer
The Big Ten Conference announced it fined Michigan and Ohio State $100,000 each for violating the conference's sportsmanship policy for the on-field melee at the end of the Wolverines' win in Columbus on Saturday.