She has lit up awards shows and concert stages, soared up various Billboard charts, starred in commercials. She even appeared on the silver screen in “Hustlers” with J.Lo.

Are you ready for Lizzo TV star?

The Grammy-grabbing, Minneapolis-launched superstar, who was named Time magazine's entertainer of the year for 2019, has signed a first-look television deal with Amazon Studios, Variety.com reported.

Her projects will be tied to Amazon Prime Video.

The “Truth Hurts” hitmaker has demonstrated her magnetic personality in such nonmusical endeavors as being a judge on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” hosting MTV’s “Wonderland” series and voicing a character in the animated movie “Ugly Dolls.” She assumed the cameo role of a flute-playing stripper in “Hustlers.”

“Lizzo is one of the most exciting, creative, joyful artists in the industry, and it is such a pleasure to announce this new deal with her,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “She has such a unique perspective and we’re so excited to hear her ideas for new content.”

In her statement, Lizzo thanked Salke “for making this dream come true. I can’t wait to get started and share my vision with the world.”