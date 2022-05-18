Introduction: Host Michael Rand notes that the NBA Draft lottery, normally a major event for Wolves fans, passed without as much as a whisper on Tuesday because Minnesota was a rare non-participant. Orlando ended up with the No. 1 pick, which could mean Chet Holmgren is reunited with former Minnehaha Academy teammate Jalen Suggs.

6:00: Star Tribune writer Jerry Zgoda joins the show to help break down Minnesota United's struggles to finish chances this season, part of the reason the Loons sit No. 10 in the Western Conference standings heading into an important home match on Wednesday.

18:00: The Lynx broke through with a big win over Los Angeles after an 0-4 start. Will they have a similar turnaround as they did last year?

21:00: The Twins sent down Royce Lewis after an impressive stint. Was that the right move? ... Bill Guerin says the Wild has a plan to deal with the impact of the Zach Parise and Ryan Suter buyouts, but that plan might include re-signing goalie Marc-Andre Fleury? ... And Kellen Mond, the forgotten man, talks about his progress.

