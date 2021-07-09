The death of a man whose body was found July 4th in his Apple Valley backyard appears to have been caused by home fireworks, police said Thursday.
Police received a call just after 10 a.m. Sunday that the man, whose name and age have not been released, was lying deceased in a back yard in the 12500 block of Gavotte Avenue, according to Apple Valley police Sgt. Josh Gerving.
A preliminary investigation indicates that the man died of a head wound suffered when he was hit by an explosive device, Gerving said. Several unexploded fireworks also were found in the yard.
Police are investigating, along with a medical examiner, who will release the man's name and exact cause of death.
