The divided Minnesota Court of Appeals ruling upheld the murder conviction Monday of former Minneapolis Officer Mohamed Noor in the 2017 shooting death of an Australian woman who called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in her alley.

Mohamed Noor's actions met the legal threshold for a "depraved mind" when he shot Justine Ruszczyk Damond from inside his patrol vehicle in southwest Minneapolis, Judges Louise Dovre Bjorkman and Michelle Larkin ruled.

Judge Matthew Johnson, however, disagreed, saying he would have reversed Noor's murder conviction and sent his case for sentencing on the lesser second-degree manslaughter charge.

Noor, who is serving a 12 1/2-year prison sentence, challenged his third-degree murder conviction, a charge generally reserved for defendants in overdose deaths. He became the first on-duty Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder when the charge was applied to him for "perpetuating an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind."

On appeal, Noor's attorney Thomas Plunkett argued that the depraved mind element wasn't fulfilled because Noor was fulfilling his duties as an officer, acted in a split second and directed his actions at a specific person. Plunkett did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Noor can ask the state Supreme Court to hear his case, although there's no automatic appeal, meaning the court can decline to take it.

By the 2-1 margin, the Court of Appeals found the depraved mind requirement was fulfilled.

Larkin wrote the decision, saying that the "reckless nature" of a defendant's act can establish a depraved mind. "Thus, the evidence could be sufficient to sustain the jury's finding of guilt even if Noor's act was the result of a split-second decision," she said.

She also wrote that state law allows a third-degree murder conviction even when conduct is directed at a single person.

But Johnson said he would have rejected the third-degree murder conviction and sent the case back to Hennepin County for sentencing on second-degree manslaughter.

Second-degree manslaughter comes with a four-year sentence, much shorter than what Noor is serving.

Citing numerous cases, Johnson said Noor's actions didn't meet the legal definition for acting without regard for human life.

He noted that Noor testified he fired the fatal shot at a silhouette through the squad window to protect his partner's life and that after firing, he went to Ruszczyk's side and assisted in first aid.

"Within minutes, Noor became distraught by the knowledge that he had shot and killed a person who had intended no harm," Johnson said. "All of this evidence shows that Noor was not without regard for human life, unlike the defendants in" other cited cases.

Noor was convicted in 2019, a year before George Floyd died in police custody in south Minneapolis. Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who is seen kneeling on Floyd's neck for several minutes in bystander video, is expected to go on trial March 8 on second-degree murder and manslaughter charges. Three other former officers are to go on trial for aiding and abetting Floyd's death later this year.

Rochelle Olson • 612-673-1747

@rochelleolson