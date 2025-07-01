Appeals court denies city’s attempt to dismiss defamation lawsuit from fired Minneapolis officer

The Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled Monday that the defamation lawsuit brought against the city of Minneapolis and its police chief by a fired officer can continue, rejecting the city’s claim that the chief’s past public comments were shielded under “absolute privilege.”
Tyler Timberlake, a former Virginia and then Minneapolis officer, sued Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara and the city for defamation and wrongful termination in December of 2023. The suit came six months after Timberlake was ousted from the Minneapolis Police Department.
Timberlake’s firing came after public controversy arose from a 2020 use-of-force case where police body camera footage showed him using a stun gun on an unarmed Black man in Virginia, without any apparent provocation.
The incident happened days after the murder of George Floyd, which sparked nationwide protests and calls for reforms on police use-of-force.
The stun gun incident led to protests and criticism of O’Hara, who signed off on Timberlake’s hiring even though he knew about the case.
Emails obtained by the Star Tribune in 2023 showed the officer had informed the city of the incident during his background check in September 2022, seven months before O’Hara told reporters he had “just learned” about it and was concerned.
In the lawsuit, Timberlake accused O’Hara of making defamatory and false statements in a “panicked effort to evade responsibility.”
In a motion to dismiss the case, the city and O’Hara’s attorneys argued that his role as a top-level executive for the city protected him from the litigation under “absolute privilege,” which gives immunity to some officials from defamation lawsuits regardless of whether a public comment in question is true.