AP Top 25 Takeaways: 3 years in at Notre Dame, Marcus Freeman is again explaining a stunning loss

There are currently three Southeastern Conference teams in the top four of the AP rankings: No. 1 Georgia, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Alabama. No. 14 Tennessee might be closer to that group than its ranking suggests. The Volunteers overwhelmed No. 24 NC State. ... Freeman could use some advice from Penn State coach James Franklin. The eighth-ranked Nittany Lions allowed 24 points and 289 yards and trailed Bowling Green (another MAC team) in the first half before fixing whatever was wrong at half time and winning a one-score game. Surely, Penn State fans were not thrilled but almost losing is still winning so Happy Valley is better place to be this weekend than South Bend. ... Big 12 contenders No. 16 Oklahoma State and No. 17 Kansas State both needed second-half rallies to win tough nonconference games. The Cowboys allowed 648 yards to Taylen Green (another pretty good looking transfer quarterback) and Arkansas but took advantage of a boat load of Razorbacks mistakes to win in double overtime.... The Wildcats needed a late scoop-and-score, and benefited from a offensive pass interference penalty on Tulane, to get out of New Orleans unbeaten. ... A couple of ranked teams we not so fortunate against unranked teams: Iowa State rallied to beat No. 21 Iowa with a 54-yard field goal from redshirt freshman kicker Kyle Konrady in the closing seconds. Illinois beat No. 19 Kansas for its first victory against a ranked nonconference opponent since 2019. ... No. 11 Utah was rolling against Baylor before sixth-year QB Cam Rising went out with a hand injury. The Utes closed out the victory and said after that Rising's injury wasn't serious. It best not be considering how Utah's offense operates without him. ... When UAB made the unusual and splashy hire of former Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer, who was coaching a high school team in Tennessee, the school passed over interim coach Bryant Vincent. Louisiana-Monroe hired Vincent this offseason and on Saturday ULM beat UAB 32-6. .. No. 25 Clemson played like team that was tired of hearing how it shouldn't be taken seriously as a national contender anymore, dropping 35 in the first quarter on Appalachian State.