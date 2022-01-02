Add this to an already lengthy list of bizarre moments for Antonio Brown.
Late in the third quarter of the Buccaneers' game against the New York Jets, the Tampa Bay wide receiver stripped off his pads and jersey and ran bare-chested from the field, through the end zone and into the tunnel at MetLife Stadium.
It appeared to possibly be a show of frustration by Brown, who had three catches for 26 yards. He waved to the fans as he was leaving.
Brown was talking to teammate Mike Evans on the sideline when he began taking off his jerey and pads.
There was no immediate word from the Buccaneers on what happened or why Brown left the game.
