Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Timberwolves, who keep overcoming slow starts (and overreactions to those slow starts from fans) to win games. A big reason is the sudden three-point prowess of Anthony Edwards, which was on display again in a comeback win over the Bulls on Thursday.
Podcast: The evolution of Anthony Edwards + How the Vikings stack up in 2025
8:00: Star Tribune Vikings writer Ben Goessling joins Rand for a midyear look ahead to 2025. If you thought this year would be future-focused, a 6-2 start has changed that notion. But there are still a lot of big questions facing this franchise in the future. The Vikings are probably going to need to rely on more free agent success next season.
30:00: The Wild keep rolling.
