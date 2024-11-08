Sports

Podcast: The evolution of Anthony Edwards + How the Vikings stack up in 2025

Host Michael Rand starts with the Timberwolves, who keep overcoming slow starts (and overreactions to those slow starts from fans) to win games. And Star Tribune Vikings writer Ben Goessling joins Rand for a midyear look ahead to 2025.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 8, 2024 at 3:29PM
Anthony Edwards (5) of the Minnesota Timberwolves has been more efficient this season. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Timberwolves, who keep overcoming slow starts (and overreactions to those slow starts from fans) to win games. A big reason is the sudden three-point prowess of Anthony Edwards, which was on display again in a comeback win over the Bulls on Thursday.

8:00: Star Tribune Vikings writer Ben Goessling joins Rand for a midyear look ahead to 2025. If you thought this year would be future-focused, a 6-2 start has changed that notion. But there are still a lot of big questions facing this franchise in the future. The Vikings are probably going to need to rely on more free agent success next season.

30:00: The Wild keep rolling.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

