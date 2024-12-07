How Anthony Edwards is finding his voice as Timberwolves team leader

Edwards sprinkled in a few expletives, as he is prone to do. Randle just sat at his stall and laughed. But that statement is an example of how Edwards can call out teammates with a deft touch. He will use humor while making a point that has cutting truth to it. He can let Randle know how he feels by making Randle laugh and not insulting him and making Randle laugh — while also being positive at the same time.