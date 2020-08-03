The Vikings got some good news Monday, when linebacker Anthony Barr and defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo were cleared to return from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Barr and Odenigbo were activated after less than a week, which indicates they were part of contact tracing or asymptomatic cases; NFL rules prohibit symptomatic cases from returning before 10 days. Five Vikings players, including receiver Justin Jefferson, remain on reserve/COVID-19.

Eric Sugarman, the Vikings’ top trainer and infection control officer, shared Sunday that his family is “feeling good” and is “expected to get back to work real soon” after announcing mild symptoms and positive tests last week.

Linebacker Ben Gedeon, whose season ended last year due to two concussions, was placed on the active/PUP (physically unable to perform) list, meaning he did not pass his physical over the weekend. All Vikings veterans were scheduled to undergo physicals and get equipment on Saturday and Sunday before starting workouts Monday. Players on active/PUP can’t practice until they’re medically cleared.

Receiver Quartney Davis, the undrafted rookie from Texas A&M, has been cleared after passing his physical. Davis started camp on the active/non-football injury list, meaning he sustained an injury before reporting to Eagan.

Two players, receiver Davion Davis and cornerback Kemon Hall, were waived on Monday. All NFL teams must trim rosters to 80 players by Aug. 16.