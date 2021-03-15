So, did you watch "The Series Finale"?

Q: Which series finale?

A: You know what I mean. "The Series Finale" is the title of the last episode of Disney Plus' "WandaVision." Don't pretend you didn't watch it.

Q: I did, but I have some questions. Like, now that it's over, can we say what "WandaVision" means? [Spoilers ahead!]

A: It was Wanda's vision of the perfect life for Wanda & Vision, as represented by "WandaVision," the show within the show. The title has a triple meaning.

Q: Yes, but what was it about?

Elizabeth Olsen in “WandaVision.”

A: The beauty of the show is the answer to that might vary from person to person. But my biggest takeaway was "grief." Specifically, Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) dealing with the grief of losing her parents, her brother and the love of her life. In fact, you can even view the show through the lens of Kubler-Ross' "Five Stages of Grief." Wanda demonstrated denial with the Westview Hex and all that entails. Anger when she threw Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) out of the hex. Bargaining when she pleaded with Vision (Paul Bettany) to stay in Westview. Depression when she didn't want to get out of bed. Acceptance when she allowed the Hex to disintegrate — and her husband and children with it.

Q: OK, so the show's over, and everyone went their separate ways. Where did the white Vision go?

A: We don't know. The product of "Project Cataract" (which affects your vision, get it?) was essentially a robot using Vision's old body, when Wanda's Vision, a product of her will and the Mind Stone, unlocked his old body's memories. Well, up to the point where Vision 1.0 died in Wakanda. (Twice.) But is he the same guy? Presumably, if he was the old Vision reborn, he would have raced to Wanda's side. But this version of Vision flew away to parts unknown, so he's obviously a different person — at the very least, he's a person who's not in love with Wanda Maximoff.

Q: And what about Wanda? The end credits stinger showed two of her. Where is she and what's that all about?

A: Well, the double vision (had to work that one in) is easily explained; Dr. Strange did the same trick in his movie, where his physical body did one thing while his astral self did another (studying magic, just like Wanda). As for where she is, the comics would suggest Wundagore Mountain in Transia (her birthplace), which is the stamping grounds of the High Evolutionary (a supervillain) and Chthon (an Elder God). The movies would suggest Sokovia (her other birthplace). But don't worry, we'll see her again. She's co-starring in "Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" (expected March 25, 2022), and I wouldn't be surprised to see her in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (Dec. 17, 2021), which is also tied to the Strange sequel.

Q: So it's over. Will there be a second season?

A: It doesn't seem likely. But possible. Even Marvel Supreme Leader Kevin Feige doesn't know. "I've been at Marvel too long to say a definite 'no' to anything as far as a second season of 'WandaVision,' " he said to the Television Critics Association on Feb. 24.