First 90F Of 2023 Tuesday

MSP finally hit 90F for the first time this year on Tuesday, reaching the mark at 3:49 PM. Across the entire Twin Cities record (back to 1873), the average first 90F has occurred on June 9th. Over the past 30 years (1993-2022), it has occurred on May 29th - so, our first was right around the recent average. In 2022, the first 90F occurred on May 12th.

_______________________________________________

Continued Hot With Storms Thursday

While we will start Thursday off sunny, we will (once again) watch the potential of pop-up storm activity as we head into the mid-afternoon through evening hours. Morning temperatures start off around 70F with highs around 90F. The record high in the Twin Cities Thursday is 92F, so we will be close to records - especially if we can see those storms wait until after the peak heating of the afternoon.

As we look statewide, we once again watch the potential of pop-up afternoon and evening storms just about anywhere - so make sure you stay alert of the weather if you have outdoor activities during the second half of Thursday. Highs will range from the 70s along the North Shore (thank you, lake influence!) to the low 90s across parts of western and southern Minnesota.

_______________________________________________

Hot Weekend With Afternoon Storms

As we look toward Friday and the weekend, we will continue to watch the potential for afternoon pop-up showers and storms across the region. However, these storm chances should be on the decrease - especially into Sunday. Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds to mainly sunny skies are expected with highs in the low 90s.

Highs Friday and Saturday will once again be near record highs here in the metro. The highest chance of tying or breaking the record may occur on Saturday.

The good news is that dewpoint values won't be too terrible, which means that heat index values will hover around where temperatures are.

_______________________________________________

Potentially Slightly Cooler Next Week?

For those of you who don't like your highs in the 90s (I'm counting myself in this sector), there could be a slight cool down in the forecast as we head into next week. Notice how I call it "slight" - it'll only be back into the 80s, still several degrees above average. But… small victories for those that don't like the heat?

_______________________________________________

Hot, Stuffy And Stagnant Into Next Week

By Paul Douglas

A few popular weather-myths that just won't die. 1). You can't get a sunburn on a cool summer day? False. With a high sun angle you can get fried on a day with 60s and patchy clouds. 2). If a tornado is approaching, hide under the nearest highway overpass. False. Research shows tornado winds accelerate under any bridge, increasing the threat of being hit by debris. A ditch is safer. 3). If you're caught outside during a T-storm, crouch down on all fours to lower risk. False. According to NOAA, you aren't safe anywhere outdoors. Find a building or vehicle. How'd you do?

Welcome to the Dog Days of June. In an effort to make up for April, Mother Nature will treat us to an extended streak of hot, sweaty, stagnant days. Highs near 90F every day? Check. Obligatory late-afternoon thunderstorms sprouting by the dinner hour? Check. High humidity that will make you want to evacuate to your favorite lake? Oh yeah.

Frankly, the pattern looks more like mid-August. Very little rain - but hazy, lazy and stinking hot.

_______________________________________________

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

THURSDAY: Sticky sun, late thunder? Wake up 70. High 90. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind S 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Ditto. AM sun, few late PM T-storms. Wake up 72. High 88. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind S 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Sweaty sunshine, late boomers. Wake up 72. High 89. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind SE 7-12 mph.

SUNDAY: Hot sunshine, lake-worthy. Wake up 70. High 91. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Still tropical, few PM storms. Wake up 71. High 90. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Hazy-blue sky, humid. Wake up 72. High 91. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind S 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sweaty, few pop-up T-storms late. Wake up 73. High 90. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind S 5-10 mph.

_______________________________________________

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

June 1st

*Length Of Day: 15 hours, 22 minutes, and 36 seconds

*Daylight GAINED Since Yesterday: 1 minute and 25 seconds

*Most Sunlight In A Day: June 21st (15 hours, 36 minutes, 51 seconds)

*Earliest Sunrises Of The Year: June 13th-17th (5:25 AM)

*Earliest Sunsets Of The Year: June 21st-July 2nd (9:03 PM)

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

June 1st

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

Areas of at least scattered showers and storms will be possible Thursday across the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest down to the Four Corners and Central Plains. Heavy rain will be possible across Florida with an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico.

Heavy rain will fall in a few pockets of the nation through the end of the week - one across Montana, another in the Southern Plains, and a third associated with an area of low pressure across Florida. In these three areas, at least 3" of rain could fall.

That area off of the Florida Gulf Coast does have a 20% chance of formation as we head through the next couple of days before environmental conditions become unfavorable for development.

_______________________________________________

The East Coast Has Been Smokier Than the West Coast This Year

More from Heatmap: "One thing New Yorkers could always reliably lord over urban Californians was our air. No, our city isn't perfect — we manage our trash by piling it on the curb and have this pesky thing called "winter" — but at least in recent years our metro area beat San Francisco, Sacramento, and smoggy Los Angeles when it came to the particulates we inhale. It brings me no joy to report, then, that this spring, tides have turned. Or at least the winds have. East Coasters have evidently inhaled more smoke than most Californians in 2023 due to a quiet start to the wildfire season out West and an explosive start to the one upwind of us in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and now Nova Scotia."

Minnesota Emerges as the Midwest's Leader in the Clean Energy Transition

More from Inside Climate News: "Six months ago, John Delurey, the senior regional director at Vote Solar, would have said that Illinois "sits on the shoulders of some of the most robust and equitable climate legislation in the country and region." But after this year's legislative session, Minnesota is giving Illinois a run for its money as the equitable clean energy state in the Midwest, he said. Legislative sessions recently wrapped up in the two Midwestern states that saw the most clean energy transition efforts in the first quarter of the year. The states, where Democrats control both legislative chambers and have Democratic governors, saw a slew of bills introduced this session promoting clean energy and environmental justice. Still, each had generally different aims and outcomes."

Climate Change Is Escalating California's Wildfires

More from Scientific American: "Climate change is a primary driver of escalating wildfires in California, with extreme temperatures and dry air spawning more intense burning, according to a UCLA study released Tuesday. The study, published in the International Journal of Wildland Fire, drew from state and federal firefighting data and synthesized earlier reports on climate change and wildfire. Researchers examined fires between 1980 and 2020, along with the environmental changes during those four decades. "Climate change is an overarching factor" in more severe blazes, said study author Glen MacDonald, a UCLA professor of geography and environmental sustainability. In particular, he said, research shows a "striking" relationship between the increase in air dryness and annual area burned."

_______________________________________________

Follow me on:

Thanks for checking in and have a great day!

- D.J. Kayser