Another in the obviously shrinking window of chances to see a Beatle perform in Minnesota, Ringo Starr has booked an Oct. 2 date at Mystic Lake Casino's showroom with the 2022 lineup of his All-Starr Band.

Tickets for the Sunday night show go on sale via Ticketmaster starting Thursday at 10 a.m. priced $89 and up.

A regular at Mystic Lake — he last played the casino in Prior Lake in 2019 — the 81-year-old rock legend is touring with some of his same veteran band members as before but also some new ones. This year's lineup features: Men at Work singer Colin Hay; Toto guitarist Steve Lukather; "Free Ride" rocker Edgar Winter; Hamish Stuart (Average White Band, Paul McCartney), Warren Ham (Bloodrock) and Gregg Bissonette (David Lee Roth).

Coming 57 years after his first trip to Minnesota for a sorta-famous show at Metropolitan Stadium with his old band, Starr's tour follows a rather active stretch in which he released two different EPs of new music, "Zoom In" and "Change the World," each offering songs of hope, peace and love during the pandemic.

His old bandmate Paul McCartney is also returning to the road this year starting April 28 in Spokane, Wash., but his 13-city run so far isn't coming to anywhere close to Minnesota.