Police arrested an Anoka man Friday and charged him with the murder of his infant daughter.

Benjamin Alexander Russell, 37, was charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in the baby's death, which happened thirteen years ago, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.

After the 3-month-old girl died in her Coon Rapids crib in 2009, Russell initially told authorities he had put her down for a nap and found her face down on a blanket. At the time, they determined the cause of death was "positional asphyxia/suffocation," according to the warrant for his arrest.

But this month, Russell confessed to the baby's mom that he put a pillow over her face because she wouldn't stop crying and left the room to smoke a cigarette, according to the warrant.