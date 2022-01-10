Anoka County jurors have convicted a Twin Cities man of possessing nearly 77,000 THC vape cartridges confiscated from a Coon Rapids home in what authorities at the time called the largest seizure of its kind in state history.

Valentin V. Andonii, 25, of Champlin, was found guilty in Anoka County District Court of all drug-related counts against him in connection with the seizure of the 76,972 cartridges, which collectively held more than 185 pounds of the active ingredient in marijuana, from a condominium in the 3600 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard.

The cartridges' packages were illustrated with younger users in mind. Some sported famous cartoon characters or themes of sweet flavors.

Unlike legally purchased medical marijuana products that are tested by state regulators, health experts said the ingredients inside illicit vape cartridges aren't always clear.

One of the charges alleged that Andonii possessed a controlled substance without official labeling that the proper tax was paid on the items. That charge put the tax bill owed to Minnesota at more than $3 million.

Andonii is now held without bail ahead of sentencing on March 25.

Nearly 29,000 of the cartridges seized Monday were found in a Cadillac Escalade and 30,000 more in the attached garage next to the luxury SUV, according to the criminal complaint, which said authorities also gathered up nearly $145,000 from the residence and another $23,800 in counterfeit currency.

At the time he was charged, Andonii was on probation for a felony drug conviction and still has a pending felony case from 2018 involving him allegedly fleeing a state trooper who had stopped him in November on suspicion of drunken driving.