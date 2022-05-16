The body of an Elk River man missing since early April was recovered from the Mississippi River over the weekend in Anoka.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office identified the man as Keith Alan Harvell, 58, according to a news release issued Monday. On Saturday, authorities were called to the 400 block of Rice Street on a report of a body possibly tangled in natural debris in the river.

Harvell was reported missing by Anoka police after he was last seen at 7:22 p.m. April 3 with his vehicle at a Kwik Trip in Anoka.

The incident remains under investigation by the Anoka Police Department, Midwest Medical Examiner's Office and Anoka County Sheriff's Office.